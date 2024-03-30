Amid an escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, New Zealanders living in Israel, like Elinor Sapir and Michael Lawrence, provide a personal glimpse into their lives in a war zone. Sapir, a tech industry professional in Tel Aviv, and Lawrence, a long-term resident near Jerusalem, share their experiences of the ongoing war, the community's resilience, and their personal fears and commitments.

Community and Technology Unite in Crisis

Elinor Sapir, who moved from Auckland to Tel Aviv in 2019, highlights how Israel's vibrant tech scene is rallying to support the war-stricken community. Using skills in AI and computer vision, tech workers are aiding in identifying casualties and compiling databases of missing persons. Sapir's account sheds light on how the industry has adapted, focusing on humanitarian efforts over business as usual. Despite the turmoil, she believes in the strength and future growth of the tech community in Israel.

A Personal Glimpse into the Conflict

Michael Lawrence, who has called Israel home since 2000, shares the impact of the conflict on his family. With a daughter called up for army service and a son caught near an attack zone, Lawrence's story is a testament to the personal toll of the conflict on Israeli families. He emphasizes the widespread fear and unity among Israelis, as well as his determination to stay and contribute to his adopted country's resilience.

Resilience Amid Fear

Despite the ongoing danger, both Sapir and Lawrence express a strong commitment to remain in Israel and support their communities. Their stories highlight not only the immediate challenges faced by those living in conflict zones but also the broader implications for international understanding and support. As New Zealanders abroad, their experiences offer a unique perspective on the complexities of life in Israel during times of war, showcasing the human aspect behind the headlines.