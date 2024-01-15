New York Bans Geofencing Near Healthcare Facilities

Following the reversal of the landmark Roe V. Wade case, New York has put forth a law that prohibits the use of geofencing technology within 1,850 feet of healthcare facilities. Geofencing is a technology that allows companies to deliver targeted advertisements by tracking the location of user devices within a specific geographic area. The motivation behind this legislation is to prevent advertisers from collecting sensitive health-related data, constructing consumer profiles, or making inferences about one’s health status based on location.

New Law Amid Greater Federal Scrutiny

This move comes at a time when there is increased federal scrutiny of the use of healthcare data for advertising purposes. Recent activity includes penalties from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services concerning digital tracking technologies and compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Precedent Set by Other States

Comparable laws have been established in Washington, Connecticut, and Nevada, with each state setting its own restrictions on geofencing in the vicinity of healthcare facilities. This law’s implications are particularly significant in densely populated areas like New York City, where businesses located close to healthcare facilities could unintentionally fall within the prohibited radius.

Enforcement and Compliance of the New Law

Legal experts have noted that the enforcement of this law will largely depend on the attorney general’s office. Advocacy groups and non-profits are likely targets for government action. As cases involving geofencing are relatively rare, it remains to be seen how stringently the ban will be pursued. There is potential for resource-intensive investigations to ascertain violations.