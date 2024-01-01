en English
BNN Newsroom

New Year’s Honours and Major Developments in the Channel Islands

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST
New Year’s Honours and Major Developments in the Channel Islands

As the clock struck midnight and 2024 made its grand entrance, King Charles III unveiled the annual New Year’s Honours list, a majestic tradition that highlights distinguished personalities from the Channel Islands. This year, the limelight fell on Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb. These six individuals were recognized for their unique contributions and achievements across a diverse range of fields, from horticulture and sports to public service, business, charity sectors, and community service.

St Helier’s Significant Development Project

In other news, Jersey’s Infrastructure Minister has approved a significant development project in the heart of St Helier. This ambitious undertaking, backed by a £120 million investment, will see the construction of 238 apartments and a 103-room hotel, along with new gastronomic havens in the form of cafes and a restaurant. The project aims to breathe new life into the area while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.

Firefighters for Charity

Meanwhile, off-duty firefighters are adding fuel to their philanthropic spirit, taking part in a unique fundraising activity. In a heartwarming display of community service, these brave individuals are offering to drive across the island in exchange for donations to the Fire Fighters Charity. Their noble endeavor is a testament to the fact that their commitment to service goes beyond extinguishing fires.

Addressing Housing Affordability

On a more serious note, Deputy John Gollop has raised the thorny issue of housing affordability in the Channel Islands. Gollop has underscored the widening gap between housing prices and people’s income, emphasizing that the dream of homeownership is currently well beyond the reach of many residents. This issue demands urgent attention, and Gollop’s spotlight on it is a step in the right direction.

Lastly, users of the ITV website are being informed about cookie preferences and the use of cookies for various purposes. This includes site functionality, service quality monitoring, and advertising. Users have the option to manage their cookie preferences and disable them if they choose to do so.

BNN Newsroom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

