New Year’s Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024

The first rays of 2024 in Manila illuminated the face of a newborn named Jhaiden Railey, hailed as the first baby of the year at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital. Born precisely at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day, his cry echoed through the hospital corridors, signifying hope and a fresh beginning. However, this joyous occasion also drew attention to an unusual trend: a decline in the number of New Year’s Day deliveries at the hospital.

Decline in New Year’s Day Births

Traditionally, the hospital has been a pulsating hub of activity on New Year’s Day, with an average of 20-30 laboring mothers. But, this year, the birthing ward was noticeably quieter. The hospital reported a significant drop in the number of childbirths, a trend that casts a new light on the usually bustling start to the year. This information was covered by reporter Karen De Guzman on the renowned news program, TV Patrol, that aired on the very first day of the year.

Adapting to the Times

Despite the decline and the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, the hospital continues to uphold its commitment to its patients. It has adjusted its COVID-19 testing protocols in response to the downgrading of the public health emergency. Stringent health and safety measures continue to be enforced, ensuring the well-being of both mothers and newborns amidst the crisis.

First Baby of the Year

Amidst the unusual quiet of the birthing ward, the hospital celebrated the birth of Jhaiden Railey. The parents, who had been trying for three years, were overwhelmed with joy at the arrival of their baby boy. As is tradition, the hospital gifted the first baby of the year with clothing and essentials, a symbol of its unwavering commitment to providing all-round care to its patients. In a year that began with fewer births, Jhaiden Railey’s arrival was indeed a beacon of hope and joy.