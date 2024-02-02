New Jersey Senate Race: Rep. Andy Kim Leads Tammy Murphy, Poll Reveals

As the race to fill the seat of indicted Senator Bob Menendez intensifies, a recent Fairleigh Dickinson University poll shows Representative Andy Kim in a commanding lead over Tammy Murphy. The poll indicates that about 32% of likely Democratic primary voters are in favor of Kim, while Murphy follows with a support base of roughly 20%. Senator Bob Menendez trails at a distant third with a meager 9% approval rating. Kim's 12-point lead could potentially fluctuate as the campaign continues, with a sizable 31% of voters still sitting on the fence. The same poll also reveals Kim's strong appeal among voters who identify as liberals and progressives.

Kim Vs. Murphy: The Race Tightens

New Jersey’s first lady, Tammy Murphy, despite boasting extensive institutional backing, is significantly trailing her main Democratic primary opponent, Representative Andy Kim. As per the survey, approximately 32 percent of New Jersey Democrats are throwing their weight behind Mr. Kim, while just 20 percent are favoring Ms. Murphy. When probed about their 'strong approval' of each of the candidates, Ms. Murphy lagged Mr. Kim by a significant 11 points. The Democratic primary is not until June, and the race is only beginning to heat up.

The Progressive Preference: Kim's Advantage

The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll also spotlights Andy Kim's enthusiastic support from the progressive base, a stark contrast to Murphy, who, while being a strong fundraiser, has the majority of her support from institutional Democrats. The poll poses a question on the potency of county organizations' ability to handpick a candidate, and highlights racial disparities in support between the two contenders.

A Poll of High Stakes

The FDU Poll, revered for its accuracy and transparency, reveals Kim's favorability and perceived liberalism as key advantages in the race. The poll also exposes the race's racial undertones, with Kim leading among white Democratic primary voters and Asian Americans, while Murphy has the upper hand among Black and Hispanic voters.

With the race heating up and the Democratic primary a few months away, the political landscape in New Jersey is set for a shakeup as Kim and Murphy battle for the coveted Senate seat.