New Jersey Roots Run Deep in Upcoming Super Bowl

The upcoming Super Bowl is set to shine a spotlight on New Jersey, as notable players from both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs trace their roots back to the state. Among them are veteran safety Logan Ryan and rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown from the 49ers, and running back Isiah Pacheco from the Chiefs. The event will also see the participation of 49ers' defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, a former player for Rutgers University, and the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, both of whom have connections to New Jersey.

49ers' New Jersey Connection

Logan Ryan, a seasoned safety for the 49ers, hails from Berlin, New Jersey and is a proud alumnus of Rutgers University. Joining him from the same team is Ji'Ayir Brown, a rookie safety who grew up in Mercer County and attended Trenton Central High School before playing at Lackawanna College and later at Penn State. Another 49er with a connection to the state is Sebastian Joseph-Day, a defensive tackle who played for Rutgers University. Although he originally grew up in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, his time at Rutgers ties him to New Jersey. Prior to joining the 49ers, Joseph-Day played for the Los Angeles Rams in their 2022 Super Bowl win.

Chiefs' New Jersey and Rutgers Representation

On the Kansas City Chiefs' side, Isiah Pacheco, a running back from Vineland, will be representing New Jersey. Pacheco, also a Rutgers alumnus, is participating in his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Adding to the team's New Jersey connection is their offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy. Born in New Jersey, Matt's father, Bill Nagy, was a championship-winning football coach at Elizabeth High School. Though Matt moved to Pennsylvania during his childhood, his New Jersey roots remain a part of his identity.

New Jersey's Super Bowl Legacy

The presence of players from New Jersey in the Super Bowl is not a new phenomenon. The state has a rich legacy of producing football talent, and Rutgers University has often been a stepping stone for many players. In fact, Super Bowl LVIII will reportedly have the most former Scarlet Knights since four played in Super Bowl LIII, and is one of just eight colleges with three or more former players in the upcoming Super Bowl. This year's game, with its strong New Jersey connection, is set to further solidify the state's place in the annals of Super Bowl history.