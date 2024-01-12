New Jersey Entities Join GovDeals to Auction Surplus Real Estate

GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for surplus assets, has recently expanded its seller base with the addition of the Borough of Caldwell, Cape May County, and Dennis Township in New Jersey. These entities have decided to auction their excess real estate properties on the platform, hoping to attract a wider audience of potential buyers and thereby maximize their returns.

Properties Up for Grabs

The properties listed include a multi-purpose building in Caldwell currently housing a dental office and a three-bedroom apartment, a former motel situated on a sprawling 9.66-acre lot in Cape May County that has been zoned for residential use, and a single-family residence in Dennis Township. These properties represent a variety of choices for potential buyers, from residential to commercial options.

The Advantages of GovDeals

GovDeals offers a transparent, reliable platform for government entities and educational institutions to sell surplus real estate and other assets. The benefits that GovDeals provides include direct launch and management of listings, lower fees compared to traditional auction methods, and centralized access to a vast array of surplus assets. The enhanced exposure through GovDeals often leads to the revitalization of areas where the auctioned properties are located.

How to Participate

Interested buyers looking to participate in these auctions must first register on GovDeals.com. The platform, powered by Liquidity Services, stands as a pioneer in surplus disposition technology, supporting millions of customers in the circular economy, thereby promoting sustainable practices.