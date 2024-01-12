en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

New Jersey Entities Join GovDeals to Auction Surplus Real Estate

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
New Jersey Entities Join GovDeals to Auction Surplus Real Estate

GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for surplus assets, has recently expanded its seller base with the addition of the Borough of Caldwell, Cape May County, and Dennis Township in New Jersey. These entities have decided to auction their excess real estate properties on the platform, hoping to attract a wider audience of potential buyers and thereby maximize their returns.

Properties Up for Grabs

The properties listed include a multi-purpose building in Caldwell currently housing a dental office and a three-bedroom apartment, a former motel situated on a sprawling 9.66-acre lot in Cape May County that has been zoned for residential use, and a single-family residence in Dennis Township. These properties represent a variety of choices for potential buyers, from residential to commercial options.

The Advantages of GovDeals

GovDeals offers a transparent, reliable platform for government entities and educational institutions to sell surplus real estate and other assets. The benefits that GovDeals provides include direct launch and management of listings, lower fees compared to traditional auction methods, and centralized access to a vast array of surplus assets. The enhanced exposure through GovDeals often leads to the revitalization of areas where the auctioned properties are located.

How to Participate

Interested buyers looking to participate in these auctions must first register on GovDeals.com. The platform, powered by Liquidity Services, stands as a pioneer in surplus disposition technology, supporting millions of customers in the circular economy, thereby promoting sustainable practices.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
12 mins ago
Nexus G1: A Cinematic Revolution in the Making
Renowned industrial designer, filmmaker, and CGI artist, Thomas Boland, has unveiled plans for a groundbreaking cinema camera, the Nexus G1. The camera, still in its preliminary stages, is a proposed upgrade to the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K (BMPCC6K), promising heightened ease of use and professional features. Nexus G1: A New Breed of Cinema Camera
Nexus G1: A Cinematic Revolution in the Making
Peacock's 'The Traitors': A New Reality TV Series with a Social Deduction Twist
2 hours ago
Peacock's 'The Traitors': A New Reality TV Series with a Social Deduction Twist
Apple Doubles Tracking Limit on Find My App to 32 Items
2 hours ago
Apple Doubles Tracking Limit on Find My App to 32 Items
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
16 mins ago
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
The Hidden Career Cost of Remote Work: Navigating the Promotion Gap
1 hour ago
The Hidden Career Cost of Remote Work: Navigating the Promotion Gap
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
2 hours ago
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
Latest Headlines
World News
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
54 seconds
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
2 mins
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
4 mins
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
4 mins
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
Arizona's 'Hell Week': A Last-Minute Fundraising Frenzy Before Legislative Session
4 mins
Arizona's 'Hell Week': A Last-Minute Fundraising Frenzy Before Legislative Session
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
6 mins
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
6 mins
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
6 mins
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
6 mins
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app