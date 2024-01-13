en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:34 pm EST
New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws

For the approximately 50,000 domestic workers in New Jersey, the new year has brought with it a promise of change. Governor Phil Murphy has signed three new laws, one of which is the New Jersey Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights Act. This law introduces essential work protections for these workers, including health and safety measures, privacy rights, and safeguards against discrimination and harassment. An important aspect of this law is the elimination of their exclusion from the New Jersey State Wage and Hour Law, requiring a written contract between domestic workers and employers, specified meal times, paid breaks, and advance notice of termination.

Advancing Immigrant Rights and Protections

In an era where immigrant rights are under the lens, the new laws signed by Governor Murphy are a significant step forward. The New Jersey Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights Act aims to extend protections to those who are employed in people’s homes. Historically, domestic workers in New Jersey were denied many worker benefits and protections. This law ensures that they have access to basic protections, such as the right to unemployment, workers compensation, and paid leave insurance. The law, set to take effect in July, makes New Jersey the 11th state to have such a law in place.

Furthermore, the laws stipulate that state agencies translate essential documents into the seven most spoken non-English languages in New Jersey. By doing so, the Murphy administration is ensuring that access to public services is based on eligibility rather than language proficiency, enhancing inclusivity for nearly a third of New Jersey residents who speak a language other than English at home.

Diversity Recognition and Support

The second law signed by Governor Murphy aims to improve the demographic data collection for Asian-American/Pacific Islander community members. It includes specific designations such as Native Hawaiian, Middle Eastern, South Asian, and Indian. Its purpose is to better reflect the state’s demographic diversity and help state agencies understand and meet the specific needs of these communities. The signing ceremony was attended by various activist groups, with the crowd showing substantial support for the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights.

Building Trust with Immigrant Communities

The trio of laws aims to strengthen the rights of domestic workers, promote language access to government services, and accurately understand the diversity of New Jersey’s communities. By signing these bills, Governor Murphy is reinforcing New Jersey’s commitment to supporting and building trust with immigrant communities. The next steps involve an aggressive education campaign to ensure the law has an impact and improves the livelihoods of domestic workers in the state.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
39 mins ago
Latest OTT Releases: From Dark Comedy 'Killer Soup' to Heist Film 'Lift'
OTT platforms have ushered in a new era of entertainment, offering audiences a diverse array of content from across genres. This week, several intriguing releases span the spectrum of adrenaline-pumping action to dark comedy thrillers. ‘Killer Soup’ Sets a Darkly Comedic Stage Leading the pack is the dark comedy thriller, ‘Killer Soup’, starring acclaimed actors
Latest OTT Releases: From Dark Comedy 'Killer Soup' to Heist Film 'Lift'
Romantic Tensions and Surprises in 'Days of Our Lives' January Episodes
2 hours ago
Romantic Tensions and Surprises in 'Days of Our Lives' January Episodes
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
2 hours ago
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
Multicommunication in the Workplace: A Distraction or an Asset?
1 hour ago
Multicommunication in the Workplace: A Distraction or an Asset?
Buckinghamshire Church's Redevelopment Plans Rejected Amid Community Opposition
2 hours ago
Buckinghamshire Church's Redevelopment Plans Rejected Amid Community Opposition
Senior Pastor Rickeno Moncur Resigns from Mount Tabor Church: Community Reacts
2 hours ago
Senior Pastor Rickeno Moncur Resigns from Mount Tabor Church: Community Reacts
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
1 min
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
Oregon's Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
1 min
Oregon's Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
Seattle Seahawks Community Celebrates Pete Carroll's Legacy
1 min
Seattle Seahawks Community Celebrates Pete Carroll's Legacy
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
2 mins
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
University of Akron Triumphs Over University at Buffalo in Collegiate Basketball Match
3 mins
University of Akron Triumphs Over University at Buffalo in Collegiate Basketball Match
President Biden Encounters Hostile Reception in Swing State Visit
3 mins
President Biden Encounters Hostile Reception in Swing State Visit
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
3 mins
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
Will Rogers Re-enters Transfer Portal Amid Washington's Coaching Changes
3 mins
Will Rogers Re-enters Transfer Portal Amid Washington's Coaching Changes
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
4 mins
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app