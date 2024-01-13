New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws

For the approximately 50,000 domestic workers in New Jersey, the new year has brought with it a promise of change. Governor Phil Murphy has signed three new laws, one of which is the New Jersey Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights Act. This law introduces essential work protections for these workers, including health and safety measures, privacy rights, and safeguards against discrimination and harassment. An important aspect of this law is the elimination of their exclusion from the New Jersey State Wage and Hour Law, requiring a written contract between domestic workers and employers, specified meal times, paid breaks, and advance notice of termination.

Advancing Immigrant Rights and Protections

In an era where immigrant rights are under the lens, the new laws signed by Governor Murphy are a significant step forward. The New Jersey Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights Act aims to extend protections to those who are employed in people’s homes. Historically, domestic workers in New Jersey were denied many worker benefits and protections. This law ensures that they have access to basic protections, such as the right to unemployment, workers compensation, and paid leave insurance. The law, set to take effect in July, makes New Jersey the 11th state to have such a law in place.

Furthermore, the laws stipulate that state agencies translate essential documents into the seven most spoken non-English languages in New Jersey. By doing so, the Murphy administration is ensuring that access to public services is based on eligibility rather than language proficiency, enhancing inclusivity for nearly a third of New Jersey residents who speak a language other than English at home.

Diversity Recognition and Support

The second law signed by Governor Murphy aims to improve the demographic data collection for Asian-American/Pacific Islander community members. It includes specific designations such as Native Hawaiian, Middle Eastern, South Asian, and Indian. Its purpose is to better reflect the state’s demographic diversity and help state agencies understand and meet the specific needs of these communities. The signing ceremony was attended by various activist groups, with the crowd showing substantial support for the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights.

Building Trust with Immigrant Communities

The trio of laws aims to strengthen the rights of domestic workers, promote language access to government services, and accurately understand the diversity of New Jersey’s communities. By signing these bills, Governor Murphy is reinforcing New Jersey’s commitment to supporting and building trust with immigrant communities. The next steps involve an aggressive education campaign to ensure the law has an impact and improves the livelihoods of domestic workers in the state.