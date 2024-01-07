New Housing Plans in Picket Piece Face Criticism Over Traffic Safety Concerns

Residents of Picket Piece, Andover, are bracing themselves for potentially disruptive changes in their peaceful community as plans for new semi-detached homes surface. The proposed construction of four dwellings has stirred up criticism from the Andover Town Council and the local residents alike, primarily due to concerns over traffic safety and the potential impact on the environment.

Resurrected Plans Spark Controversy

The planning application, discussed on December 2, 2023, marks the resurrection of a previously rejected proposal. The earlier plan, which proposed the construction of six houses, was turned down on February 28, 2020. The reasons behind the rejection included cramped living conditions, insufficient visitor parking, and a lack of nutrient neutrality mitigation – a crucial factor in preserving the environmental health of the area.

The current proposal, however, scales down the previous plan. It involves the creation of two pairs of semi-detached houses, while retaining the existing bungalow, thereby offering a mix of two and three-bedroom accommodations. Despite these modifications, the plan continues to face significant opposition.

Traffic Safety, A Core Concern

Councilor Heather Neate has been vocal about her issues with the proposal, particularly the outdated traffic safety assessment used in the planning process. She argues that the assessment does not take into account the significant changes in the area’s traffic patterns over the years.

Walworth Road, the area in question, is a winding route with limited visibility and no footpaths, a configuration that could pose serious safety threats given the increase in traffic that the new development might bring. The concerns over traffic safety have been a rallying point for both the councillors and the residents, leading to strong opposition against the proposal.

Nitrate Neutrality: An Environmental Imperative

Adding to the traffic concerns is the lack of details on nitrate neutrality in the current plans. Nitrate neutrality mitigation is critical in construction planning to minimize the impact on local wildlife and water bodies. This missing detail has fueled the council’s objections, highlighting the need for a comprehensive and updated plan that appropriately addresses both safety and environmental issues.

In conclusion, while the need for new homes is undeniable, the proposal in its current form leaves many questions unanswered. The Andover Town Council, backed by concerned residents, emphasizes the need for an updated traffic analysis and a comprehensive plan to ensure nitrate neutrality. Whether the planning application will be revised to accommodate these concerns remains to be seen.