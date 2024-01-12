New Educational Milestone: Construction Commences on Ballincollig Campus for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin

A significant stride in education infrastructure development unfolds as construction commences on a new campus in Ballincollig, housing Le Chéile Secondary School and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin Primary School. The project initiation follows the confirmation of a compulsory purchase order for a site in Lisheens, marking a pivotal turn in the educational landscape of Ballincollig.

A Solution for a Growing Community

The new edifice is intended to address the burgeoning population of Ballincollig, with Le Chéile planning for 1,000 students and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin projecting a capacity for 500. Both schools are presently stationed in temporary accommodations: Le Chéile in a cutting-edge two-storey prefabricated structure near Ballincollig Community School pitches, and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin in prefab structures within the grounds of Ballincollig Rugby Club.

From Temporary to Permanent

The need for permanent structures arises from the inadequacy of current premises and the foresight of growing educational requirements of the community. An oral hearing in March 2023 addressed objections from landowners regarding the 15-hectare site acquisition. Still, Cork City Council’s special counsel argued for the urgency and proportionality of the acquisition for the common good. An Bord Pleanála approved the CPO, accelerating the school construction through an expedited delivery program managed by an external project manager.

State-of-the-Art Facilities in the Offing

The envisaged facilities include a plethora of specialized classrooms, a library, dining room, relaxation and meditation spaces, sports courts, a PE hall, fitness suite, and pitch areas. Accommodations for additional educational needs, such as activity rooms and a sensory garden, are also integral to the design. Le Chéile’s principal expressed optimism about providing top-class facilities for current and future students, despite the initial years’ challenges, including uncertainties over a permanent site and the pandemic’s impact.