en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

New Educational Milestone: Construction Commences on Ballincollig Campus for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
New Educational Milestone: Construction Commences on Ballincollig Campus for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin

A significant stride in education infrastructure development unfolds as construction commences on a new campus in Ballincollig, housing Le Chéile Secondary School and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin Primary School. The project initiation follows the confirmation of a compulsory purchase order for a site in Lisheens, marking a pivotal turn in the educational landscape of Ballincollig.

A Solution for a Growing Community

The new edifice is intended to address the burgeoning population of Ballincollig, with Le Chéile planning for 1,000 students and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin projecting a capacity for 500. Both schools are presently stationed in temporary accommodations: Le Chéile in a cutting-edge two-storey prefabricated structure near Ballincollig Community School pitches, and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin in prefab structures within the grounds of Ballincollig Rugby Club.

From Temporary to Permanent

The need for permanent structures arises from the inadequacy of current premises and the foresight of growing educational requirements of the community. An oral hearing in March 2023 addressed objections from landowners regarding the 15-hectare site acquisition. Still, Cork City Council’s special counsel argued for the urgency and proportionality of the acquisition for the common good. An Bord Pleanála approved the CPO, accelerating the school construction through an expedited delivery program managed by an external project manager.

State-of-the-Art Facilities in the Offing

The envisaged facilities include a plethora of specialized classrooms, a library, dining room, relaxation and meditation spaces, sports courts, a PE hall, fitness suite, and pitch areas. Accommodations for additional educational needs, such as activity rooms and a sensory garden, are also integral to the design. Le Chéile’s principal expressed optimism about providing top-class facilities for current and future students, despite the initial years’ challenges, including uncertainties over a permanent site and the pandemic’s impact.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Global Week in Pictures: From Harbin Ice Festival to 'No Trousers Tube Ride'
A kaleidoscope of human emotions, cultural diversity, and the raw power of nature has been vividly captured in an array of striking images from around the world, encapsulating the past week’s events. From the chilly landscapes of Harbin to the urban hustle of London, these images serve as a testament to the resilience of humanity,
Global Week in Pictures: From Harbin Ice Festival to 'No Trousers Tube Ride'
Brunei's Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony
2 hours ago
Brunei's Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony
'Summer House' Season 8: Breakup Drama and New Dynamics
3 hours ago
'Summer House' Season 8: Breakup Drama and New Dynamics
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
2 seconds ago
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Chaos in Paradise: Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Unrest
18 mins ago
Chaos in Paradise: Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Unrest
Kings Langley's Rectory Farm Housing Development Appeal: Public Inquiry to Decide
44 mins ago
Kings Langley's Rectory Farm Housing Development Appeal: Public Inquiry to Decide
Latest Headlines
World News
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
26 seconds
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
26 seconds
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
2 mins
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
2 mins
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
3 mins
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
3 mins
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
4 mins
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
4 mins
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
4 mins
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
8 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app