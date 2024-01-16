New Dust Testing Methodology: A Milestone in Worker Protection Against Lung Diseases

In a groundbreaking move, researchers at the University of Queensland have unveiled a new methodology for testing dust - a step forward in the battle against diseases such as black lung and silicosis. Nikky LaBranche, who spearheads the Dust and Respiratory Health Program at the Sustainable Minerals Institute, accentuated the urgency of this innovation, considering the escalating instances of dust lung diseases, particularly among younger Australians.

Advertisment

A Revolutionary Approach to Dust Testing

The conventional approach to monitoring dust and silica exposure is contingent on particle weight, a metric that overlooks critical health-related properties such as particle size, shape, and mineral composition. The new methodology harnesses the capabilities of a Mineral Liberation Analyser, a type of scanning electron microscope, to scrutinize these characteristics and their propensity to agglomerate. This allows for the detection of lighter and smaller particles that pose greater health threats when inhaled.

Uncovering the True Nature of Respirable Dust

Advertisment

The research has divulged that the mineralogy of respirable dust often diverges from the dust source, as specific minerals disintegrate into smaller, more hazardous sizes more readily. Since 2019, Queensland Health has documented a minimum of 885 cases of dust-related lung diseases in Queensland workers spread across mining, quarrying, construction, and manufacturing sectors.

Empowering Industries with Knowledge

The University of Queensland is now offering this comprehensive testing as a service to industries to aid them in understanding and mitigating dust risks. The research, co-authored by Professor David Cliff, aspires to cultivate a better comprehension of how dust particle characteristics correlate to respiratory diseases, leading to more precise risk assessments and effective control strategies. The discoveries have been published in the esteemed journal Minerals.