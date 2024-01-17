New Dawn for Columbus: The Proposed 15-Story Tower at Former Spaghetti Warehouse Site

In a significant development for Columbus, Ohio, a well-known development consortium comprising the Weiler and Kelley families, along with the Spaghetti Warehouse chain owners, have put forth an ambitious proposal for a 15-story mixed-use tower. The proposed development will replace the former Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant at 397 W. Broad Street in the Franklinton area.

Advertisment

The Grand Proposal

The blueprint of the grand project involves demolishing the existing building, a structure dating back to the 1890s that faced a roof collapse in March 2022 and is now beyond repair. Set to rise from the ashes of this historic building is a modern edifice, housing 534 apartments, providing 577 parking spaces, and offering 15,120 square feet of retail space. In an exciting twist, the Spaghetti Warehouse may make a triumphant return to its former location as part of the retail component.

Strategic Location

Advertisment

The proposed site, covering a 2.7-acre plot, is currently accessible only from West Broad Street. However, its location is strategic, nestled between two significant projects: the Peninsula and Gravity developments. These projects are set to add approximately 2,000 residences, hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, and offices, making this area a hotspot for growth and development.

Overcoming Challenges

The project faces multiple challenges, including parking, access, and utilities. But the developers are proactively engaged in resolving these issues in collaboration with city officials. Despite these hurdles, the team remains optimistic about the site's potential, given its prime location and the anticipated growth in the area. The project falls under the Columbus Downtown Commission's jurisdiction, and approval from them is required before moving forward.

In an ode to the site's history, the developers plan to preserve the iconic trolley car from the original Spaghetti Warehouse and incorporate it into the new building. The project's architect is Moody Nolan, a renowned name in the field. As the city officials meet with the development team to discuss the proposal, the residents of Columbus await the transformation of a beloved landmark into a modern marvel.