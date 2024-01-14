New Age Insurance: Navigating Coverage in the Era of Remote Work and Electric Vehicles

The evolution of the modern workspace and transportation has brought about significant changes in our insurance needs. The sudden upsurge in remote work and the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) have led to a shift in insurance considerations. As individuals adapt to these evolving circumstances, it’s vital to understand the nuances of policy coverage and navigate the potential gaps.

Working Remotely: Impact on Home Insurance

For individuals transitioning to a work-from-home arrangement, it’s imperative to inform their insurance provider. While some home insurance policies may cover ‘general business equipment’ up to a certain limit, they typically do not extend to the operation of a business from home. Items such as computers and office furniture, which have become essential in the era of remote work, may not be adequately covered under a standard home insurance policy. Therefore, it is crucial to check with your insurer regarding the specifics of coverage, particularly for these high-value items.

On-Street Charging and Electric Vehicles: What’s Covered?

For EV owners, the concern extends beyond just the vehicle itself to its charging equipment. When it comes to on-street charging and the potential theft of charging cables, rest assured that car insurance generally covers essential accessories such as charging cables. However, it’s recommended to confirm with insurers about coverage specifics for these accessories. In addition, considering additional security measures, like using padlocks to secure the charging cable, can provide an extra layer of protection.

Unoccupancy Clauses and Home Refurbishments

Homeowners planning extensive refurbishments that require temporary relocation should be aware of the implications on their insurance policies. Typically, if a home is unoccupied beyond a specified period, often around 40 days, insurers might limit coverage for certain damages. Fire cover, however, is generally maintained. To avoid losing coverage, homeowners should negotiate with insurers for special provisions during the period of refurbishment.

Battery Leasing and Electric Vehicles: Avoiding Underinsurance

For EV owners who lease their vehicle’s battery, it is essential to ensure that the insurance policy covers damage to the battery. Furthermore, the vehicle’s value, including the battery, should be accurately declared to avoid underinsurance. As always, it is prudent to check these details directly with insurers to fully comprehend the scope of coverage limits and exclusions.