Network Rail Set to Upgrade Cornton's Pedestrian Level Crossing

In a bid to enhance railway infrastructure, Network Rail has announced a roster of improvement works at Cornton's pedestrian level crossing. This includes re-aligning the crossing, known as Cornton 2, installing new gates, introducing more secure fencing, and repositioning of miniature stop lights to the left-hand side of each gate. The project is set to begin at 11 pm on Friday, February 9, concluding by 5:30 am on Monday, February 12.

Impact on Pedestrians

During this period, pedestrian access to the crossing will be suspended. Network Rail, in coordination with local stakeholders and Stirling Council, is making efforts to reduce the closure time. This temporary inconvenience for pedestrians is a necessary measure to ensure the successful completion of the improvement works.

Enhancing Railway System

Christopher Sharkey, Senior Programme Manager at Network Rail, underscored the significance of these improvements for maintaining a safe and resilient railway system. Despite the temporary disruption, Sharkey stressed that the long-term benefits would be manifold, including minimized disruption and an enhanced, reliable railway system.

Gratitude for Community's Patience

Network Rail expressed appreciation for the community's patience and understanding during the improvement process. The company recognizes the potential inconvenience these works may cause but assures the public that the ultimate goal is to provide a safer, more efficient railway system for all users.