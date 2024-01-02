en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Netflix’s Strategy Shift: Studio Films Take Center Stage

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Netflix’s Strategy Shift: Studio Films Take Center Stage

As we step into the new year, a significant shift in the streaming landscape is evident, with Netflix, the streaming giant, increasingly relying on licensed studio films to captivate its audience. The platform is now home to blockbuster hits such as ‘The Equalizer 3′, starring the legendary Denzel Washington, just four months post its theatrical release. Furthermore, Warner Bros.’ cinematic gems like the first ‘Aquaman’, ‘Meg 2: The Trench’, ‘Elvis’, and the critically-acclaimed ‘Joker’, are also enhancing Netflix’s film catalogue.

Studio Films Reign Over Original Content

This trend indicates a departure from Netflix’s traditional emphasis on original content. Despite the influx of studio films, it’s notable that Netflix originals, like Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire’, are experiencing a decline in viewership, with the film slipping to the ninth position in its second week.

Transactional Platforms and Pricing Dynamics

Contrasting this trend, Universal is employing a distinct strategy to amplify the performance of its films on transactional platforms. With strategic price reductions on titles like ‘Oppenheimer’, Universal is enhancing the rental appeal of its films on platforms such as iTunes and Google Play. Major film studios like Paramount, Sony, and Lionsgate are also leveraging Netflix to augment visibility for their films.

Streaming Services and Changing Consumption Patterns

The pricing dynamics of movie rentals and the availability of titles across multiple platforms, including those boasting their own streaming services like Warner Bros.’ Max service, are transforming how audiences consume film content. Data from iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu corroborates these trends, demonstrating how different titles rank based on transactions and revenue.

Additionally, Netflix has announced the release of the film ‘Society of the Snow’ this January. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with a spinoff series, ‘Echo’, which will mark the comeback of Daredevil and Kingpin. Meanwhile, Disney’s ‘Death and Other Details’ is a murder mystery set on an ocean liner. Prime Video’s ‘Dumb Money’, directed by Craig Gillespie, offers a deep dive into the GameStop scandal. ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is set to return for Season 11, promising a heated season, while January’s Premier League fixtures include high-stakes matches like Manchester United vs Tottenham, Aston Villa vs Newcastle, and Liverpool vs Chelsea.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones

By Salman Khan

Morgan Stanley Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S

By Wojciech Zylm

Audit Assesses Canada's Progress in Greening Federal Fleet

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Discovery of Remains Ends Five-Year Search for Missing Alabama Man

By BNN Correspondents

Human Evolution: A Roadblock in Solving Global Environmental Challenge ...
@BNN Newsroom · 5 seconds
Human Evolution: A Roadblock in Solving Global Environmental Challenge ...
heart comment 0
California Tightens Gift Card Regulations to Curb Scams

By Shivani Chauhan

California Tightens Gift Card Regulations to Curb Scams
Apple iOS 17.2 Users Report Persistent Bugs with Find My App

By BNN Correspondents

Apple iOS 17.2 Users Report Persistent Bugs with Find My App
Innovative Affordable Housing Development Proposed for Highland Park

By Israel Ojoko

Innovative Affordable Housing Development Proposed for Highland Park
Highland Tractor Run Illuminates Seven Communities in Charity Spectacle

By BNN Correspondents

Highland Tractor Run Illuminates Seven Communities in Charity Spectacle
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
29 seconds
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
36 seconds
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
38 seconds
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
39 seconds
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
41 seconds
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
42 seconds
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
43 seconds
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
45 seconds
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
Former Ernst & Young Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination and Harassment
47 seconds
Former Ernst & Young Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination and Harassment
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app