Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Series Spotlights NFL Stars’ Trials and Triumphs

On July 12, Netflix takes viewers on a deep dive with the premiere of its sports series “Quarterback.” The series, executive produced by Peyton Manning, spotlights the trials and triumphs of National Football League (NFL) quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota over a grueling 17-game season. This intimate exploration offers a visceral insight into the physical pain and emotional highs of these athletes’ lives.

Unveiling the Untold Stories

The series pulls the curtain back on their on-field and off-field narratives, with the quarterbacks mic’d up for the entire season. Among the trio, Cousins bears the scars of being one of the most heavily hit players during the 2022 season. Yet, it’s not all about the game. “Quarterback” also ventures into their personal lives, shedding light on their collegiate soccer backgrounds, the evolution of their relationships, and the vital roles their wives play in their careers.

A Rollercoaster of Emotions

Buffalo Bills fans are in for a ride as the series revisits unforgettable games, reliving the heartbreak of losses and the euphoria of victories. The strategic minds of these athletes are also probed, with Mahomes showcasing his kind demeanor towards opponents and his intense workout regimen, Mariota diligently studying play calls with his wife’s assistance, and Cousins seeking psychological help to maintain his confidence.

The Journey to the Super Bowl

The series shifts the spotlight in later episodes to Mahomes’ road to the Super Bowl, underscoring the pivotal support NFL wives offer. Despite the hardships and the pressures, “Quarterback” ultimately celebrates the commitment, persistence, and resilience of these quarterbacks, capturing the essence of their journeys in the challenging world of professional football.