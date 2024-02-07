Netflix's Most-Watched List Dominated by Older Titles; 'Suits' Leads 2023 Streamed Shows

Recently, Netflix, the popular streaming service, witnessed a surge in the viewership of two films, 'The Vow' from 2012 and Brad Pitt's 'Fury.' Both movies saw a resurgence in popularity after they were added to Netflix's content library, subsequently making it to the platform's top 10 most-watched English movies. On the other hand, the English TV show rankings on Netflix were dominated by new releases, barring three shows that held their ground.

'Griselda' Holds the Top Spot

The TV show 'Griselda' led the list for the second week in a row, proving its consistent popularity among viewers. Other top shows that made the cut included 'Alexander: The Making of a God,' 'American Nightmare,' and the second season of 'Love on the Spectrum.' However, it wasn't just about new releases – older content such as 'The Tourist,' 'Yellowstone,' and 'Young Sheldon' also retained their charm and popularity among viewers.

The Rise of 'Comfort Shows'

The streaming trends of 2023 threw an interesting light on audience preferences. Despite no original streamer series breaking into the top-10 list according to Nielsen data, the show 'Suits' emerged as the most-streamed show of the year. This trend has been attributed to a combination of audience preferences for 'comfort shows' and a slower production pace for new originals. It seems that even the most successful original series are ending after relatively few episodes compared to long-running acquired broadcast series.

'Suits' Reigns Supreme

In 2023, 'Suits' was the most-streamed show, generating a whopping 57.7 billion viewing minutes on Netflix and Peacock combined, surpassing 'The Office.' This highlighted the increased importance of library content due to Hollywood strikes and the trend of titles appearing on multiple platforms. The report also brought attention to the rise of virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) and the continued blurring between linear and streaming TV.