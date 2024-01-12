Netflix’s ‘Lift’: A Heist Movie Driven by Character Dynamics Over Heist Complexity

The cinematic realm of heist thrillers often finds its allure not in the convolutions of the crimes, but in the electrifying chemistry among the cast. This axiom is embodied in iconic films like the Ocean’s series, Inception, and Heat, where the actual criminal acts are eclipsed by unforgettable characters and their fascinating interplays. Netflix’s recent addition, the heist movie Lift, helmed by F. Gary Gray, treads on a similar path by focusing on its impeccably cast group of characters.

Character-driven narrative

In Lift, Kevin Hart steps into the shoes of Cyrus Whitaker, a seasoned con artist and thief. He is flanked by a team of affable accomplices, each with a unique set of skills, as they strategize to thwart a villainous tycoon with plans to fund global terror using stolen gold. While the plot of Lift has faced criticism for being convoluted and implausible, the film shines in its few character-driven moments. The banter between Cyrus and Interpol agent Abby, a flicker from his past, is one such instance where the cast’s chemistry is palpable.

Visual appeal and tech-heavy narrative

Though the film’s heavy reliance on technology is seen as excessive, Lift manages to redeem itself with visually appealing scenes. The use of cutting-edge technology in executing the heist adds an element of modernity, although at times it borders on the implausible. However, these high-tech sequences, coupled with the film’s aesthetic appeal, make for an engaging viewing experience.

A typical streaming flick

While Lift certainly has its flaws, it is a reminder of how streaming platforms are redefining the genre of heist thrillers. Amidst the eye candy, humor, and a plot that can be disregarded, the film epitomizes the genre’s shift from the complexity of the heist to the depth of the characters. Lift is a typical streaming flick that prioritizes character dynamics over the intricacies of the criminal plot, a trend that seems to be the new norm in the world of heist thrillers.