BNN Newsroom

Netflix’s January 2024 Lineup: A Mix of Originals, Licensed Titles, and More

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
January 2024 holds a treasure trove of cinematic gems for Netflix subscribers, with a rich and diverse roster of original and licensed content ready to captivate audiences worldwide. From suspenseful thrillers to heartwarming series, the streaming giant is set to kickstart the new year with a bang.

Netflix Originals: Thrills, Chills, and Laughs

Among the gripping new originals debuting this month, the survival thriller ‘Society of the Snow’ is being hailed as one of the platform’s most intense films yet. Other originals include the critically anticipated ‘The Kitchen’, marking Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut, and the riveting new Harlan Coben series ‘Fool Me Once’.

Audiences can also look forward to a series of unique narratives with ‘Good Grief’, ‘Lift’, ‘My Loneliness Has Wings’, ‘Badland Hunters’, and ‘WILL’. On the lighter side, the eighth season of the popular series ‘Queer Eye’ is set to bring both tears and laughter.

TV Additions: From Reality Shows to Dramas

Netflix’s TV show lineup is equally diverse, featuring new additions such as ‘You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment’, ‘The Brothers Sun’, ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ part two, and ‘Love Is Blind Sweden’. Fans of the series ‘Di4ries’ will be thrilled to welcome its second season, while ‘The Trust: A Game of Greed’ promises to be an intriguing new reality competition.

Documentaries, Comedy Specials, and More

For documentary enthusiasts, Netflix is set to release the compelling ‘Bitconned’, exploring the manipulative world of the unregulated cryptocurrency market. The platform will also premiere ‘Alexander: The Making of a God’, offering a fascinating look into the life of the ancient conqueror. Comedy lovers can expect laughter-filled specials from Pete Davidson and Jack Whitehall, while anime fans have new releases to look forward to.

Licensed Films and Series

Netflix will also be bolstering its licensed content with an array of films and TV series. Iconic films like ‘Annabelle’, ‘The Equalizer 3’, ‘Dune’ (2021), the ‘John Wick’ series, the ‘Jurassic Park’ series, and ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ will be added to the platform. TV series enthusiasts can look forward to the addition of ‘Black Sails’, ‘Loudermilk’, ‘Survivor’ seasons seven and 33, ‘This Is Us’, and ‘The Wonder Years’.

For the gaming community, January 2024 will bring the exciting ‘Money Heist: Ultimate Choice’ to Android and iOS. As Netflix continues to diversify its content, there’s something for everyone to sit back, relax, and enjoy.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

