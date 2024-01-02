en English
BNN Newsroom

Netflix’s Holiday Week Dominated by Movies: ‘Rebel Moon’ Leads the Charge

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
Netflix’s Holiday Week Dominated by Movies: ‘Rebel Moon’ Leads the Charge

Riding the crest of viewer preference, Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire’ has clinched the top spot on Netflix for the second week running, amassing a staggering 34 million views from December 25 to December 31. This figure marks a substantial leap from its debut week, which registered 23.9 million views.

‘Rebel Moon’ Blaze Trails in Streaming Charts

The sci-fi epic’s meteoric rise in popularity underscores the overarching trend of cinematic creations ruling the roost during the holiday week. In this period typically characterized by increased viewer engagement, ‘Rebel Moon’ has emerged as the unequivocal favorite, illuminating the streaming platform’s charts with its fiery narrative.

Other Titles Holding Strong

Trailing ‘Rebel Moon’, Sam Esmail’s ‘Leave the World Behind’, a potent drama laced with apocalyptic themes, garnered the second position with an impressive 14.6 million views. The film’s success indicates a robust appetite for thought-provoking, intense narratives amongst Netflix’s vast viewership.

Adding to the cinematic dominance, the evergreen romantic comedy ‘Pretty Woman’, helmed by Gary Marshall and featuring Julia Roberts, continued to charm audiences, racking up 8.4 million views and securing the third spot. This enduring appeal of a classic narrative underscores the timeless allure of love stories, even in a streaming landscape populated by an array of genres.

Netflix: A Festive Feast of Films

The data paints a clear picture: during the holiday period, Netflix audiences have manifested a pronounced preference for films, with selections spanning from science fiction to drama and romantic comedy captivating viewers’ attention. This trend underscores the platform’s ability to cater to diverse tastes, offering a rich tapestry of narratives that engage, entertain, and inspire.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

