Netflix Unveils New K-Drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' starring IU and Park Bo-gum

Netflix has announced the release of a new Korean drama, 'When Life Gives You Tangerines', featuring the stellar talents of IU and Park Bo-gum. The announcement, made on January 30, has sparked excitement among fans, with the series set to be available across 190 countries. The narrative weaves the life journeys of two unique characters born on Jeju Island in the 1950s, shining a spotlight on their trials, tribulations, and the unfolding of their intricate relationship.

A Tale Set on Jeju Island's Orange Groves

The drama's title, 'When Life Gives You Tangerines', is a clever twist on the familiar adage 'When life gives you lemons,' signifying the prominence of tangerines on Jeju Island, a major setting for the series. The storyline navigates through the lives of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, two characters as vibrant and varied as the island's famed citrus groves. Ae-sun, portrayed by IU, is dubbed 'the remarkable rebel', while Gwan-sik, played by Park Bo-gum, is known as 'the unyielding iron'.

Star-Studded Cast

Joining IU and Park Bo-gum is a star-studded cast including acclaimed actors Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon, who will bring to life the adult versions of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, respectively. The drama is a collaborative effort from director Kim Won Suk and writer Im Sang Choon, whose deft storytelling is anticipated to captivate audiences globally.

A Global Anticipation for 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'

With filming already underway prior to its announcement, 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' is set to be a global sensation, drawing audiences into the vivid world of Jeju Island and its remarkable inhabitants. As the story unfolds, viewers can expect an emotional rollercoaster, filled with laughter, tears, and the timeless charm of human resilience.