Netflix UK To Remove Select Titles in March 2024: What To Watch Before They're Gone

As the calendar flips to March 2024, Netflix UK's streaming platform prepares to bid adieu to a collection of movies and TV shows. Subscribers are now in a race against time to catch these titles before they disappear from the service.

A Rich Variety Set to Exit

The diversity of the departing content is striking, encompassing animated films, comedies, documentaries, dramas, and TV shows. Notable departures include the animated feature 'The Angry Birds Movie' (2016) and the soul-searching drama 'Eat Pray Love' (2010). Fans of Dr. Seuss will have to say goodbye to 'The Lorax' (2012), while adventure seekers will lose the chance to venture 'Into the Wild' (2007) on Netflix UK.

Comedy enthusiasts will miss the laughs from 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2' (2015), and the 'Jackass' series. Moreover, the nostalgic 'Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper' (2004) will no longer be available for those reliving their childhood or sharing it with a new generation.

Documentaries and Dramas on the Out

Documentary buffs will miss 'Oasis: Supersonic' (2016), a film that delves into the rise and fall of a legendary British rock band. In the drama category, the 'World Trade Center' (2006), a gripping tale of survival and hope amid catastrophe, is set to leave the platform.

TV Shows Signing Off

The departure list also includes TV shows, with the first season of 'Supernatural Academy' making a notable exit. Fans of Taiwanese romantic comedy will have until March 5, 2024, to stream 'Miss in Kiss' (1 Season).

Interestingly, Netflix UK maintains a degree of secrecy around its removals, typically announcing them within 30 days of their scheduled departure. This practice underlines the need for subscribers to stay alert to avoid missing out on their favourite content.

As these titles prepare to bow out, subscribers to Netflix UK are encouraged to plan their viewing schedules accordingly to catch these films and shows one last time on the platform.