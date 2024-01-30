Netflix Canada's Valentine's Day Shuffle: Out with the Old, In with the New

As the month of love dawns, Netflix Canada is making major alterations to its romantic content collection. Big names like Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's 'Crazy, Stupid, Love,' Gosling's 'Blue Valentine,' and Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey's 'The Wedding Planner' will be bidding adieu to the platform on February 1. For enthusiasts of Johnny Depp's performances, 'Blow' and 'Dark Shadows' will also be leaving the Netflix roster this February.

Embracing New Arrivals

While some are making an exit, others are making an entrance. Firstly, 'Orion and the Dark', an animated movie, will be joining the platform. The movie, featuring the voices of Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser, tells a touching story about overcoming fear. The British series 'One Day' is another addition, offering a captivating snapshot of the relationship between two characters, Dex and Emma, from their university days to their present.

Engaging True Crime Enthusiasts

True crime aficionados can look forward to the documentary 'Lover, Stalker, Killer', a deep dive into a fatal love triangle told through a combination of interviews and reenactments.

Romantic Comedies and More

On the lighter side, Netflix is also introducing 'Players,' a romantic comedy, featuring Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis. The storyline follows a New York sportswriter who starts revaluating her approach to relationships after unexpectedly falling in love. The film, directed by Trish Sie, will premiere on Netflix on Valentine's Day. In addition to these, Netflix is set to release a live-action adaptation of 'Avatar The Last Airbender' and a Tyler Perry-directed legal drama, 'Mea Culpa,' starring Kelly Rowland as a defence attorney handling a complex murder case.