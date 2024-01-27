Netanyahu Criticizes ICJ for Not Dismissing Genocide Allegations

In a recent turn of events, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit back at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for not dismissing allegations of genocide against Israel, a case brought forward by South Africa. The ICJ, while not ruling in favor of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as requested by South Africa, issued provisional measures instructing Israel to curb any acts that might be interpreted as genocidal towards Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel's Stance on the Accusations

Netanyahu voiced a strong defense of Israel's actions, asserting that the country is involved in a just war against Hamas, a hostile entity posing a significant threat to Israel. He underscored Israel's right to self-defense and its adherence to international law. The Prime Minister also emphasized the nation's commitment to protect civilian lives and facilitate humanitarian assistance amidst the ongoing conflict.

The ICJ's decision to entertain the genocide accusations was condemned as a 'mark of disgrace' by Netanyahu and other Israeli officials. These allegations were dismissed as baseless and egregious. The Defense and National Security Ministers in Israel echoed this sentiment, lambasting the ICJ's actions, labeling the international body as antisemitic, and criticizing its decision.

Reactions Within Israel

The Foreign Ministry termed the misuse of the Genocide Convention as disgraceful. However, it lauded the court's call for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, along with other politicians, criticized the ICJ's decision while staunchly defending Israel's military conduct.

Implications of the Ongoing Conflict

The conflict in Gaza has led to a significant number of casualties. Though exact figures remain unverified, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza indicates a death toll of 26,083 and 64,487 injuries since the war with Israel commenced. Among the dead, nearly 10,000 are believed to be Hamas operatives.

The ICJ ruling, despite not declaring Israel guilty of genocide or ordering its withdrawal from Gaza, has nonetheless sparked a nuanced debate on Israel's engagement with the international legal body, the implications of the ruling, and the broader context of the South African case against Israel.