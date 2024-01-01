en English
BNN Newsroom

Nespresso Stirs Up U.S. Coffee Pod Market, Challenging Keurig’s Dominance

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:00 pm EST
Nespresso Stirs Up U.S. Coffee Pod Market, Challenging Keurig's Dominance

In the U.S. single-serve coffee pod market, Nespresso is brewing up a storm, challenging the long-standing supremacy of Keurig Dr Pepper. Keurig’s dominance in the U.S. landscape, with sales reaching a staggering $4.3 billion towards the end of the previous year and a presence in over 38 million households, is being tested by the global success of Nestlé’s Nespresso.

Gaining Ground in the U.S.

Nespresso, which initially had a minimal presence in the U.S. market, took about seven years to turn profitable after its introduction in the early 1990s. The brand faced an uphill battle to entice U.S. consumers until 2014 when it introduced the Vertuo machine, capable of brewing full-size coffees along with espresso. This strategic shift seems to have hit the sweet spot. Prior to the Vertuo machine, Nespresso’s sales stood at $300 million in 2013, while JPMorgan estimates its U.S. sales at $1.5 billion last year.

A Different Cup of Coffee

Despite Nespresso’s rise, market analysis by Euromonitor suggests that the brand might be aiming for a different segment of the market than Keurig. It’s not a direct attempt to overthrow its competitor. Keurig, on the other hand, still sees a latte room for growth, with an untapped market of over 50 million households in the U.S. Thus, it doesn’t necessarily imply that Nespresso’s gain is Keurig’s loss. Both brands may coexist, serving separate niches within the coffee pod market.

Keurig’s Counter Strategy

Keurig, in response to Nespresso’s challenge, is working on brewing new product innovations and marketing strategies to maintain its lead. As they both battle for dominance in the single-serve coffee market, Nespresso’s growing market share is becoming a significant rival to Keurig. The competition is heating up, but the market seems big enough for both to thrive in their unique ways.

BNN Newsroom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

