Nepal's Thamel and Durbarmarg to Embrace 24/7 Operations: A New Era for Business and Security

Kathmandu, Nepal's bustling capital, is on the brink of a groundbreaking transformation as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane has greenlit plans for Thamel and Durbarmarg areas to operate around the clock. This decision, aimed at revitalizing the local economy and enhancing the city's appeal to tourists, was discussed in a pivotal meeting at the District Administration Office Kathmandu on March 25, where stakeholders gathered to hash out the security and operational logistics of this ambitious initiative.

Stakeholder Engagement and Security Measures

Under the stewardship of Chief District Officer Jitendra Basnet, the meeting brought together business leaders and concerned agencies to deliberate on the feasibility and implications of a 24-hour economy in Thamel and Durbarmarg. Basnet emphasized the need for an integrated approach to market management, suggesting the formation or empowerment of a committee consisting of business persons and local residents to oversee operations. Highlighting the potential for increased criminal activities, he assured that a robust security system, devised by the District Security Committee, would be established to maintain peace and order.

Unified Pricing and Community Support

A key concern addressed during the meeting was the pricing of goods and services, with Basnet advocating for uniformity in pricing regardless of the time of day. This move is seen as crucial in ensuring fairness and preventing exploitation of consumers during night-time operations. The initiative has garnered support from local business leaders, with Bhabiswar Sharma, Chairperson of Thamel Tourism Development Council, and Sanjay Adhikari, Treasurer of the Durbarmarg Development Board, expressing their long-standing desire and approval for the transition to a 24/7 business model.

Implications for Kathmandu's Economic and Social Landscape

The shift towards round-the-clock operations in Thamel and Durbarmarg signifies a bold step forward in Nepal's economic development, potentially setting a precedent for other regions. Beyond boosting tourism and local business, this move is expected to create new job opportunities and foster a vibrant, dynamic urban environment. However, the success of this initiative hinges on effective security measures, community cooperation, and sustainable management practices, challenging stakeholders to navigate the complexities of urban development in the 21st century.