Nepal's Ncell Shares Sale Put on Hold Following Government Committee Investigation

An investigation into the sale and purchase of shares in Ncell, a private telecommunications service provider in Nepal, has led to a committee advising the government to put a stop to the transaction. The report, presented to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, was the culmination of an investigation that began on December 7, 2023.

Investigation Findings

The committee's investigation was centred on examining legal compliance, the potential revenue implications, and the effects on foreign investment concerning the Ncell shares deal. The committee, led by former Auditor General Tanka Mani Sharma Dangal, consisted of high-ranking government officials and the President of ICAN, Sujan Kumar Kafle. The committee was given a deadline to submit their report, which was extended due to the complexity of the task.

Flaws in the Transaction

In their findings, the committee highlighted that the sale should not proceed in its current state due to multiple legal and ethical concerns. One of the primary issues was the failure of both the seller and buyer to obtain approval from the Telecommunication Authority prior to the share transactions. This lack of oversight was seen as a significant breach of protocol.

Furthermore, the committee noted that the terms and conditions of Ncell's purchase and sale agreement were not in line with the arm's length principle. This principle is typically used in business transactions to ensure they are conducted as if the parties were unrelated and acting independently. This discrepancy raised serious concerns about the fairness and validity of the transaction.

Implications for the Future

The committee's report is expected to have significant implications for the Ncell shares deal and potentially for future foreign investments in Nepal. The government's response to the report and any subsequent actions it takes will be closely watched by investors and legal experts alike.