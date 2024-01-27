Nepal's Foreign Minister Advocates Dialogue Over Escalation in Border Disputes with India

In a call for peaceful resolution, Nepalese Foreign Minister N P Saud emphasized the necessity of dialogue over political escalation in the ongoing border disputes with India. The diplomatic tussles at Susta and Kalapani-Lipulekh stand as the sole points of contention between the two nations, with Minister Saud advocating for a collaborative and amicable solution that respects the age-old camaraderie between the two countries.

Enduring Ties and Occasional Fluctuations

Despite occasional fluctuations in government-to-government interactions, the Foreign Minister expressed his unwavering confidence in the enduring friendly relations between Nepal and India. These relations, he noted, are firmly rooted in a shared history, geography, and culture, and bolstered by strong people-to-people connections, which have woven a rich tapestry of mutual respect and understanding.

The Interdependence of Two Economies

Minister Saud also underscored the significance of India to Nepal's economy. Nepal heavily relies on India for access to seaports and imports a majority of its goods from or through India. This economic interdependence further cements the intricate bond between the two nations, amplifying the importance of a peaceful resolution to the existing border disputes.

A Call for Dialogue and Development

The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of harnessing the special relations between Nepal and India for mutual development and stability. By focusing on dialogue and a cordial approach to dispute resolution, he suggested, the two nations can ensure that these border issues do not escalate into significant political problems, thus preserving the enduring friendship and shared history between Nepal and India.