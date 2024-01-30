Nepali Women Empowered through Green Venture Financing and Electric Vehicle Initiatives

In the crowded streets of Kathmandu, Nepal, a new kind of transformation is charging up, led by Ganga Didi, a single mother who is now a proud owner and driver of a safa tempo, an electric three-wheeler bus. A route to financial independence, this journey was made possible with the assistance of Aloi, a startup that offers low-interest loans to green entrepreneurs.

Aloi: Champion of Green Ventures

Co-founded by Sonika Manandhar, the recipient of the UNEP's Young Champion of the Earth award, Aloi has empowered 2,300 microentrepreneurs in Nepal, predominantly women. The startup has disbursed a total of US$800,000, providing a lifeline to women who typically lack access to traditional banking systems. Aloi's initiative has not only helped women finance driving lessons and purchase electric vehicles but also invest in climate-smart farming practices.

Digital Tokens: A New Horizon in Financing

With Aloi's innovative approach, transactions are facilitated through digital tokens that are accessible via SMS. This breakthrough allows lenders to track fund usage while enabling borrowers to build a credit history, thereby expanding their financial horizons.

UNEP and the Future of Green Financing

Recognizing the transformative potential of such initiatives, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is set to invite applications for a new round of Young Champions of the Earth awards. The upcoming United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) in Nairobi will discuss aligning finance with environmental goals. Aloi's initiative is a beacon of hope in private-sector-led solutions to environmental challenges.

This innovative approach, combining the empowerment of women entrepreneurs with environmentally conscious solutions, is part of broader efforts to combat climate change. By promoting electric vehicles and reducing transport sector emissions, Aloi contributes to improved air quality in Kathmandu, a city grappling with severe air pollution. Aloi's initiative serves as a potent reminder of the dual power of financial inclusion and green technology in challenging times.