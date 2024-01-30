Nepal Government Offices Extend Operating Hours to Improve Public Service

In a move aimed at improving public service and increasing accessibility, the government of Nepal has announced an extension in operating hours for all government offices. Hereafter, these offices, which were previously open from 10 am to 4 pm, will now be open from 10 am to 5 pm. The new schedule comes into effect from Tuesday and is expected to facilitate better public service.

Change Announced Through National Gazette

The change in timings was formally announced through the National Gazette on March 16, 2023. All government officials have been strictly instructed to remain in their respective offices until 5 pm to comply with the new schedule. The shift is part of the government's ongoing administrative adjustments and is a significant step towards the objective of providing longer access to government services for the public.

Previous and New Office Timings

Prior to this change, the office hours were set from 10 am to 4 pm from November 2 to January 29. These timings will now be extended till 5 pm from May 15 to November 1 and from January 30 to April 14. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also made specific provisions for office hours on Fridays, which will now be from 10 am to 3 pm, with a fixed lunch break from 1:30 pm to 2 pm.

Expected Benefits of Extended Hours

The extension of service hours is a strategic move by the government to improve the quality and reach of its services. By staying open for an additional hour, government offices will provide longer access to services, thus facilitating better public service. The new schedule also reflects the government's commitment to implementing effective administrative adjustments that are in the best interest of the public.