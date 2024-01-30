Neo4j Appoints Kristen Pimpini as New Vice President for APAC Region

In a strategic move to bolster its operations in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, database provider Neo4j has recently appointed Kristen Pimpini as its new vice president. Pimpini, who is stepping into the shoes of Nik Vora, brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his 25 years of experience in the IT and telecommunications sectors.

Steering the Revenue Team

In his new role, Pimpini will be at the helm of the revenue team, which includes field and partner operations, services, and customer success organizations. His responsibilities extend to the collaboration with go-to-market and engineering operations, ensuring a seamless synergy across different teams. His leadership is expected to be a valuable asset in enhancing Neo4j's operations and customer success throughout the APAC region.

Reporting to Global CRO

Pimpini will be reporting directly to Alyson Welch, the global chief revenue officer. This direct line of communication is anticipated to facilitate quicker decision-making processes, thereby driving the company's growth in the APAC region.

A Storied Career

Before joining Neo4j, Pimpini worked at Twilio for over three years as the regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand. His career also includes positions at Braemac, Aspect Software, LiveOps, Telstra, and Philips Components. He is recognized for his strong track record in strategic client relationships, delivering value, and fostering a collaborative culture focused on outstanding customer experiences. Kristen Pimpini's appointment marks a new chapter in Neo4j's journey, promising a robust expansion in the APAC region.