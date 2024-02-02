Nene Education Trust and Kelly's Heroes: United Against Suicide

In a remarkable demonstration of community solidarity, the Nene Education Trust and the charity, Kelly's Heroes, have jointly organized a fundraising event aimed at supporting those bereaved by suicide. This collaborative initiative has successfully raised significant funds, a testament to the generosity of the community and the impact of the charity's work.

Turning Grief into Action

The fundraising event was organized in memory of a student who tragically took their own life. The Nene Education Trust, a collective of schools, has since implemented specialist suicide awareness training programs in collaboration with Kelly's Heroes. This initiative culminated in a 'Mufti Day' event, which successfully raised thousands of pounds for the charity.

Gratitude and Anticipation

Matt Coleman, representing the Nene Education Trust, expressed his gratitude towards the community for their overwhelming support. 'The funds raised will have an enormous impact on our work with Kelly's Heroes and our ability to support those affected by suicide,' Coleman stated.

Sherry Adams, the CEO of Kelly's Heroes, reciprocated this sentiment and shed light on the importance of the partnership. 'Working with Nene Education Trust has allowed us to transform the experience of loss into positive action. This fundraiser is not just about raising money, but also about increasing awareness and understanding of suicide,' Adams said.

Looking Ahead to 2024

This successful fundraiser marks the beginning of what both parties hope will be a year of continued collaboration. With shared missions of addressing the challenges associated with suicide bereavement, the Nene Education Trust and Kelly's Heroes anticipate furthering their collective efforts throughout 2024.