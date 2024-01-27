Nelly Korda Takes Commanding Lead in LPGA Drive On Championship

On Friday, in the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship, Nelly Korda emerged as a strong contender, shooting a 4-under 67 to secure a two-shot lead over the competition. The 25-year-old golfer, who is seeking her first LPGA Tour victory since 2022, raised the bar to 10-under 132 through 36 holes at the Bradenton Country Club in Florida.

Korda's Commanding Performance

Korda's performance was a testament to her tenacity and skill. She overcame a bogey on the fifth hole with subsequent birdies, capitalizing on the reachable par-5s. Her strong finish, birdieing three of her last four holes, separated her from the competition and set her apart as the clear leader. The local crowd roared in approval as she closed her round with a birdie on the par-3 ninth hole, a testament to her popularity and support.

Competitors on the Heels

While Korda leads, the competition is far from over. So Mi Lee followed closely with the second-best round of the day, a 65, and is two shots behind Korda. Not far behind is Lydia Ko, recent winner of the season opener, who is three shots behind alongside Xiyu Lin and Ayaka Furue. Despite not feeling her best, Ko managed to shoot under par and remains a strong contender. Lexi Thompson is trailing by five shots after her round of 67.

Noteworthy Improvement

Maja Stark made the most significant improvement with a stellar performance of 64, a 12-shot betterment from her first round, making the cut at 2 under. This remarkable improvement is a testament to her resolve and is sure to make the upcoming rounds more competitive.

The LPGA Drive On Championship is being played on a course designed by Donald Ross, a unique challenge for the players. For Korda, the tournament is a homecoming event, one she hasn't played often, but one where she's certainly making her mark.