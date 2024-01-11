en English
BNN Newsroom

NEIP CEO Under Investigation for Alleged Misuse of Funds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, is currently under the scrutiny of the Office of the Special Prosecutor. Nkansah is accused of using NEIP finances to fund his political campaign, a claim that comes to light as he vies for the Asante Akim Central constituency parliamentary seat with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Accusations and Arrest

Nkansah was apprehended following allegations of disbursing funds to delegates ahead of the NPP parliamentary primaries. These claims were initiated by his direct competitor for the parliamentary seat, the incumbent, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi. Following his arrest, Nkansah was transported to the Special Prosecutor’s Office in Accra for further investigation.

Dispute and Denial

Despite the allegations, Anyimadu-Antwi has denied reporting Nkansah to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, leading to a dispute over who brought the matter to the Prosecutor’s attention. Anyimadu-Antwi also negates the accusation by stating he does not personally distribute money to delegates and that he gifts constituents annually. The conflict has intensified, with Anyimadu-Antwi accusing the NPP Constituency Secretary of aligning with Nkansah.

Upcoming Parliamentary Primaries

In the midst of this controversy, the NPP has cleared 326 parliamentary aspirants for the upcoming primaries. Out of a total of 373 aspirants, 29 go unopposed, 11 have been disqualified, and the remaining candidates are set to contest. The future of Nkansah’s candidacy, however, hangs in the balance as he faces these serious allegations.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

