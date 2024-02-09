Neil Diamond's 'I Am...I Said' Soundtracks Volkswagen's Electric Vehicle Reveal

Neil Diamond's soulful ballad, "I Am...I Said," resurfaces as the soundtrack for Volkswagen's latest Super Bowl commercial. The ad is a nostalgic nod to Volkswagen's rich history, concluding with an unveiling of their innovative electric vehicle.

The Song That Speaks Volumes

Penned during Diamond's therapeutic sessions, "I Am...I Said" mirrors his personal journey, grappling with feelings of displacement between New York and Los Angeles. This introspective track first appeared on Diamond's "Stones" LP, achieving remarkable success in both the US and UK charts, peaking at No.4.

The "Stones" album was only Diamond's third to make it to the UK charts. It showcased his unique interpretations of songs by various artists, such as Roger Miller, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, and Randy Newman. This album's triumph was predominantly due to the widespread acclaim of "I Am...I Said."

A Symphony of Meaning

Volkswagen of America, Inc. released an extended two-minute cut of 'An American Love Story,' featuring the resonant "I Am...I Said" to commemorate its 75th anniversary in America. The song echoes the sentiments of those seeking a sense of belonging and understanding of the world.

A condensed 60-second version is scheduled to air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl on CBS and Univision. The song also holds a significant place in 'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical' currently running on Broadway.

A Nod to the Past, A Leap into the Future

The commercial subtly references past Volkswagen creative work while casting a spotlight on their latest innovation, the ID Buzz. This electrifying reveal underscores Volkswagen's commitment to electromobility.

With over 115 million records sold worldwide, Neil Diamond's music continues to captivate audiences. His timeless classic, "I Am...I Said," serves as a powerful backdrop for Volkswagen's new electric vehicle, encapsulating the quiet, eco-friendly features of the car through the lyrics, 'I am, I said, to no one there, and no one heard at all, not even the chair.'

As Volkswagen embarks on this new chapter, they invite the world to join them in their electrifying journey, harmoniously blending tradition with innovation, set to the melodious tune of "I Am...I Said."

