Negros Occidental Launches One Stop Shop Governor’s Permit for Streamlined Services

In a significant move towards efficiency and convenience, the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental inaugurated the One Stop Shop Governor’s Permit on December 30, 2023. The event, a milestone in the administration’s pursuit of streamlined public services, was held on the 3rd Floor of Ayala Malls Capitol Central in Bacolod City. Among the present officials were Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz and Provincial Environment Management Officer Atty. Julie Ann Bedrio.

Answering the Call for Convenience

The launch of the One Stop Shop Governor’s Permit is a direct response to the public’s demand for more efficient and convenient transactions. The primary purpose of this initiative is to simplify the process of obtaining environmental regulatory permits. By providing a centralized location for these services, the provincial government is looking to alleviate the procedural burden on businesses and individuals in the province.

A Strategic Step Towards Regulatory Efficiency

The One Stop Shop Governor’s Permit for environmental regulatory services is a strategic step in the right direction. It is an initiative that not only streamlines the process of obtaining permits but also aligns with the global trend of reducing bureaucratic red tape. This move is expected to significantly reduce the real property tax for 2024 and 2025, further relieving the financial strain on taxpayers.

Key Players in the New Initiative

The launch was graced by key officials of the province, with Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz and Provincial Environment Management Officer Atty. Julie Ann Bedrio taking an active role in the event. Their presence underscored the commitment of the provincial administration to this initiative, signaling a promising future for efficient public service delivery in Negros Occidental.

In summary, the launch of the One Stop Shop Governor’s Permit marks a significant stride in the provincial government’s pursuit of streamlined public services. The initiative not only simplifies the process of obtaining permits but also reduces the financial burden on taxpayers. It also signals a welcome change in how public services are delivered, hinting at a future where efficiency and convenience are at the heart of public administration in Negros Occidental.