Nebraska's Mahoney State Park Unveils Winter Recreation for Families

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission unveils an array of winter activities for families at Mahoney State Park, aiming to make the most out of the chilly season. Public Information Officer Greg Wagner shared the details of these offerings, which include sledding, cross-country skiing, ice skating, and ice fishing.

Embracing Winter at Mahoney State Park

Mahoney State Park, known for its year-round recreational offerings, is transforming into a winter wonderland. A highlight is the park's sizable ice rink, measuring 170 feet in length and 40 feet in width, set to welcome ice skating enthusiasts of all ages. For the adrenaline seekers, the park has also readied a sledding area, offering plastic sleds for rent.

Safety First: Guidelines for Winter Fun

While ensuring a variety of winter activities, the park also puts a strong emphasis on safety. Wagner gave a word of caution to sledders, advising them to be mindful of others and to opt for a sitting position while sledding, rather than going down headfirst. This measure aims to prevent any potential injuries during the downhill rush.

Park Permit: The Gateway to Winter Adventures

Those eager to partake in these activities must secure a park permit, available at a fee of $7. This permit not only grants access to the winter activities but also contributes to the upkeep and maintenance of the park facilities. For more details about the winter activities, enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the Nebraska Game and Parks' official website, outdoornebraska.gov.