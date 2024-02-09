NCIS: The Legacy of Departed Stars and Their Post-Show Careers

In the ever-shifting landscape of television, few shows enjoy the longevity of NCIS. As the series embarks on its 21st season, it has witnessed numerous cast members come and go, each leaving an indelible mark on the show's rich tapestry. Among the most notable departures is Mark Harmon, who portrayed the stoic Leroy Jethro Gibbs until 2021. His character's decision to remain in Alaska reverberated through the NCIS universe, leaving fans and colleagues alike pondering the possibility of a future return.

Harmon's Legacy and the Road Ahead

Harmon's departure from NCIS was a significant turning point for the series. His character, Gibbs, had been the show's cornerstone since its inception in 2003. The void left by Harmon's exit has been felt by fans and cast members, with the showrunner hinting at a potential comeback in the future. In the meantime, Harmon has been working on a non-fiction book inspired by his time on NCIS.

Sasha Alexander, who played Caitlin Todd, also left NCIS during its early years. Her departure in the second season was a shock to fans, but Alexander has since carved out a successful career in television. She directed an episode of Bull, the series that stars her former NCIS co-star, Michael Weatherly.

Michael Weatherly: From NCIS to Bull and Beyond

Weatherly's portrayal of Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS was a fan favorite, making his departure after the 13th season a poignant moment for the show's loyal viewers. His subsequent role as Dr. Jason Bull in the eponymous series proved to be a successful transition, with Bull running for six seasons before concluding in May 2022.

Weatherly has hinted at a possible return to NCIS, fueling speculation among fans about a future crossover between the two shows. In the meantime, he continues to explore new opportunities, both on and off the screen.

Pauley Perrette: From NCIS to a New Chapter

Pauley Perrette's portrayal of Abby Sciuto on NCIS was beloved by fans. Her departure in 2018, following reported clashes with Harmon, marked a significant shift for the series. Since her departure, Perrette has retired from acting, with her last role being a short-lived lead in the sitcom Broke.

Cote de Pablo, who played Ziva David, has made sporadic appearances on NCIS since her character was initially thought to be dead. Her return has been a welcome surprise for fans, who continue to hope for more Ziva-centric storylines in the future.

Lauren Holly, Jennifer Esposito, Duane Henry, Maria Bello, and Emily Wickersham are among the other former NCIS stars who have moved on to new opportunities. Henry, for instance, appeared in Captain Marvel, while Wickersham recently became a mother.

As NCIS enters its 21st season, the show's enduring appeal is a testament to the talent and dedication of its cast and crew, both past and present. The post-NCIS careers of its former stars serve as a reminder of the show's lasting impact on the television landscape.