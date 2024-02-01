NBCUniversal Sets Stage for 'Suits' Spinoff, 'Suits L.A.'

In a move that has sparked a flurry of excitement among fans of legal dramas, NBCUniversal is forging ahead with a spinoff of the acclaimed series 'Suits.' The forthcoming series, entitled 'Suits L.A.,' will revolve around the compelling character of Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor hailing from New York who has re-imagined his career to represent elite clients under the dazzling lights of Los Angeles.

From Federal Prosecutor to LA's Legal Elite

Black, a reinvented individual, now operates amidst the glamour and fierce competitiveness of LA's legal world. His firm stands at a crossroads, and its survival hinges on Black embracing an approach he once detested throughout his career. With a narrative that delves deep into a tangled web of personal and professional ties, the audience will be drawn into the intricate dynamics testing the loyalties of Black and his team.

A Past That Haunts

The storyline further explores the fallout from Black's past choices, which led him to leave behind those he cared about and embark on a new journey. As the plot unwinds, viewers will bear witness to Black grappling with his past and the far-reaching consequences of his decisions.

'Suits L.A.': A Fresh Chapter

'Suits L.A.' stands as a fresh chapter in the franchise, featuring new characters and a new location, rather than serving as a reboot or revival. The original series creator and writer, Aaron Korsh, is steering the spinoff, which has received a pilot order from NBC. Production is slated to kick off in late March in Vancouver. The decision to expand the franchise follows the success of 'Suits' on Netflix, where it recently shattered records as the most-watched streaming original in the United States.