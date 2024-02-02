Nawaz Sharif Criticizes PTI, Asserts PML-N's Commitment to Youth and Development

At a public rally in Faisalabad, three-time former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader, Nawaz Sharif, took aim at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, positioning his party as the true representative of the country's youth. Sharif, recently cleared by the Supreme Court to run for the prime ministerial office in the 2024 general elections, pledged his commitment to infrastructure development and the creation of job opportunities for the residents of Faisalabad.

Sharif's Promises and Criticisms

Sharif criticized PTI's founder, Imran Khan, for his unfulfilled promises and accused his government of neglecting infrastructure projects. He highlighted his party's achievements and promised to resurrect the Orange Line project, a mass rapid transit system in Lahore, and extend it to Faisalabad, thereby addressing the city's unemployment issues. Sharif also criticized the rise in prices of essential commodities and the return of load-shedding and law and order issues under the PTI government.

The Bread and Petrol Pledge

In a bid to strike a chord with the common man, Sharif pledged to bring back the lower prices for bread and petrol that were prevalent during his past terms in office. He criticized Khan for his failure to fulfill his 2018 promises of creating jobs and building homes. Sharif's commitment to development was highlighted as he talked about the need to reduce the cost of living for the average Pakistani.

Accusations of Compromising National Security

Sharif also condemned Khan for compromising national security by disclosing state secrets, referencing the cipher controversy. He maintained that he never compromised national security during his tenure and assured his supporters that his commitment to the nation's security remains unwavering. Amidst these assertions, Sharif's resilience and commitment to better governance under the PML-N were also emphasized by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz.