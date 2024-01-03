en English
BNN Newsroom

Navigating the Workplace: Women’s Struggle for Inclusion, Equality and Leadership

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Navigating the Workplace: Women's Struggle for Inclusion, Equality and Leadership

Despite significant strides made in gender equality, women continue to grapple with unique challenges and prejudices in the workplace. In the midst of this struggle, women’s leadership training has emerged as an essential tool to arm women with the skills, knowledge, and resources necessary to thrive professionally. This is particularly crucial considering that women occupy a meager 18% of global C-suite positions.

Addressing the Gender Gap in STEM

The underrepresentation of women in the STEM fields is one such area where this gender gap is glaringly evident. A combination of unconscious bias, lack of role models, and inadequate support systems are among the factors contributing to this disparity. However, the need for a more inclusive and diverse STEM workforce is paramount, given it’s potential to foster innovation and stimulate economic growth. Initiatives to expose girls to STEM subjects from a young age, coupled with promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace, could be a step in the right direction.

Fostering Strong Employee Connections

The role of strong employee connections in building a positive workplace culture cannot be overstated. Effective communication channels, team building activities, mentorship programs, and employee resource groups are all crucial ingredients in this recipe. This could go a long way in enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

Embracing Neurodiversity

Inclusivity in shared environments also extends to acknowledging and embracing neurodiversity. Companies like Walmart and USA Today have led the way in creating sensory-friendly experiences for neurodivergent individuals. Managers could further contribute by creating opportunities for internal dialogue, sharing personal learnings, and implementing office policies that assist different types of neurodivergence and personalities.

Diversity, Inclusion and Employee Well-being

As we look towards 2024, it is evident that diversity and inclusion strategies will play a pivotal role in shaping workplace cultures. In fact, one in four women report an increase in DEI commitment in their workplace. However, the need to focus on employee well-being and work-life balance is equally important, with one in three employees stating their employer supports their mental health and work-life balance. In a post-pandemic world, the preference for remote work among women is also a significant factor to consider in shaping an inclusive path forward.

Women in Tech Leadership

Despite their vital contributions, women remain underrepresented in tech leadership, with only 28% of these positions being occupied by women. However, research affirms the value of diversity, with tech companies witnessing a 15% increase in profitability with 30% women leaders. The tech industry aims for a 33% overall female representation in their workforce by 2022, a goal which requires equitable access to skill-building initiatives and structured promotion processes. The journey towards gender equality in tech, however, is far from over.

BNN Newsroom
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

