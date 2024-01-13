en English
BNN Newsroom

Navigating the Skies: The Most Turbulent Flight Routes of 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Navigating the Skies: The Most Turbulent Flight Routes of 2023

Unraveling the mysteries of the skies, Turbli, a turbulence forecasting tool, has brought to light the most turbulent flight routes in North America for 2023. The Nashville to Raleigh/Durham route took the dubious honor of being the most turbulent, followed by Charlotte to Pittsburgh, and Denver to Puerto Vallarta. Turbulence, an inescapable aspect of air travel, has far-reaching implications on passenger comfort and safety, as well as the smooth operation of airlines.

Measuring Turbulence

The Eddy Dissipation Rate (EDR), a scientific measure for turbulence intensity, provides insight into the severity of conditions. Routes with higher EDR numbers are indicative of more severe turbulence. By this measure, the most turbulent route worldwide is between Santiago and Santa Cruz. This route has an average EDR that surpasses those in North America, placing it in a league of its own.

Causes and Impacts of Turbulence

Turbulence is spawned by several factors such as thermal variations, mechanical disruptions, or air mass shear. Climate change, a looming global crisis, can exacerbate these factors and intensify turbulence. Airlines are not left defenseless against this aerial phenomenon. They are equipped with safety protocols and advanced technology to manage turbulence effectively. The flight attendants, the frontline warriors of the sky, are trained to secure the cabin during choppy conditions. Passengers, too, can play a part in their own safety by keeping seat belts fastened to guard against unexpected turbulence.

Understanding Turbulence with Data

The revelation of the most turbulent routes is more than just trivia. It aids in preparation, allowing airlines to better manage operations and passengers to brace for potential discomfort. Moreover, understanding the impact of a changing climate on air travel is critical. The data on turbulent routes offers a window into the future, providing useful insights into how climate change might shape the future of air travel.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

