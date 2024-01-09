en English
BNN Newsroom

Navigating the Complexities of Selling Inherited Property: A Comprehensive Guide

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Navigating the Complexities of Selling Inherited Property: A Comprehensive Guide

Selling an inherited property can often be a labyrinthine process, fraught with potential legal complexity and emotional turmoil. The journey can vary widely based on state laws, the wishes of the deceased, and the intricate dynamics within the family of heirs. In cases where the property is under probate, the executor, who is appointed either by the will or the court, oversees the distribution of assets. In some jurisdictions, such as California, the executor may even have the power to sell the property without the consent of all heirs, provided certain conditions – like selling at no less than 90% of the property’s appraised value – are met.

Partition Actions and Avoiding Probate

Heirs also have the option to file for a partition action, which essentially divides the interest in the property. However, avoiding probate is possible, and often desirable, through the use of trusts or life estates. These legal tools can significantly streamline the process, especially when the property isn’t under probate. In such scenarios, the majority trustee can make decisions regarding the sale, given other heirs file quitclaim deeds.

Tax Implications and Keeping Up with Payments

An essential aspect for heirs to understand is the tax implications of inheriting property. These can range from estate taxes to capital gains taxes. Additionally, until a sale is agreed upon, heirs must ensure they keep up with property taxes and mortgage payments to avoid any legal complications or loss of property.

The Role of Professionals in the Process

Given the complexities and often high-stakes emotions involved, it is highly advisable for heirs to hire experienced professionals, such as real estate attorneys and agents. These experts can help navigate the convoluted process, and a mediator can be brought in if necessary to resolve any disputes among heirs, ensuring a smooth sale.

BNN Newsroom
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

