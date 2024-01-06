en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Navigating Professional Spaces: Black Women, Microaggressions, and the Relief of Remote Work

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Navigating Professional Spaces: Black Women, Microaggressions, and the Relief of Remote Work

It’s a busy day in a bustling retail environment. Amid the constant hum of customer inquiries and register chimes, a young woman, new to her job, juggles tasks with a deftness that belies her recent entry into the workforce. Yet, her excellent performance is eclipsed by comments from her supervisor regarding her appearance – her hairstyle and posture becoming the focus rather than her successful handling of duties. This is a scenario many are painfully familiar with, especially women of color navigating professional spaces.

Unveiling Microaggressions

The experiences of these women often involve a complex interplay of racial and gender microaggressions. Rooted in stereotypes and implicit biases, these subtly offensive comments and actions can have a profound impact on their work experience. The focus on appearance, rather than job performance and team contributions, can serve as a disheartening distraction.

Remote Work: A Respite

Interestingly, the recent shift to remote work in the wake of the pandemic has offered some relief from these workplace pressures. For three Black women in corporate roles, the transition has had a surprisingly positive impact. Free from the critical eyes of colleagues and supervisors, they found themselves able to focus solely on their work, their appearance no longer under constant scrutiny.

Addressing the Issue: Insights from Industry Leaders

The issue of appearance-based microaggressions is a delicate one to tackle. Jon Morgan, CEO of Ventures Smarter, and Wendy Wang, owner of F&J Outdoors, recognize this difficulty. They emphasize the importance of professionalism, but stress that the focus should be on an individual’s work. To navigate such situations, they recommend strategies such as standing up for oneself while preserving professional relationships, and documenting any inappropriate comments to report to human resources if necessary.

Ultimately, the goal is to foster a work environment that values contributions and performance over superficial attributes, a place where the work truly speaks for itself.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Mondovi Police Department Mourns Loss of First K9 Unit Buck
In a striking blow to the Mondovi Police Department in Wisconsin, the force bids farewell to its first K9 unit, Buck, who tragically lost his life to a sudden medical emergency. The beloved police dog’s untimely death has left a palpable void in the department and the community it serves. Unexpected Medical Crisis On January
Mondovi Police Department Mourns Loss of First K9 Unit Buck
Affordable Housing on the Rise in Cradley Heath: RKA Holdings Proposes New Development
2 hours ago
Affordable Housing on the Rise in Cradley Heath: RKA Holdings Proposes New Development
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
2 hours ago
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
Taco John's Makes Debut in Dayton with Kettering Location
4 seconds ago
Taco John's Makes Debut in Dayton with Kettering Location
Environmental Activists Target Tesla: A Paradox in the Fight for Sustainability?
55 mins ago
Environmental Activists Target Tesla: A Paradox in the Fight for Sustainability?
Jennifer Lopez Sheds Light on Public's Fascination with Ben Affleck's Meme-Worthy Expressions
2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez Sheds Light on Public's Fascination with Ben Affleck's Meme-Worthy Expressions
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19's Mental Strain on Norwegians: A Tale of Resilience and Vulnerability
14 seconds
COVID-19's Mental Strain on Norwegians: A Tale of Resilience and Vulnerability
Hurd and Morris' Divorce: A Spotlight on Postpartum Depression Support
1 min
Hurd and Morris' Divorce: A Spotlight on Postpartum Depression Support
DeSantis Foresees 'Nasty' 2024 Election if Focus Remains on Trump
2 mins
DeSantis Foresees 'Nasty' 2024 Election if Focus Remains on Trump
Janet Yellen Advocates for Clean Energy Tax Credits in Boston Visit
2 mins
Janet Yellen Advocates for Clean Energy Tax Credits in Boston Visit
Severe Weather Halts Professional Women's Hockey League Game Between Boston and Ottawa
3 mins
Severe Weather Halts Professional Women's Hockey League Game Between Boston and Ottawa
Chase McLaughlin: The Game-Changing Kicker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 mins
Chase McLaughlin: The Game-Changing Kicker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy Match Ends in Draw; UP Secures Three Points
3 mins
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy Match Ends in Draw; UP Secures Three Points
Washington Commanders Eye Raheem Morris for Head Coach Position
4 mins
Washington Commanders Eye Raheem Morris for Head Coach Position
Dr. Fauci to Face Rigorous Congressional Scrutiny Over Pandemic Response
4 mins
Dr. Fauci to Face Rigorous Congressional Scrutiny Over Pandemic Response
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
2 hours
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
5 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
7 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
8 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app