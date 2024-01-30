Navigating Europe's Path to Avoid a 'Green Steel' Crisis

In the face of an existential challenge, Europe's steel industry is undergoing a critical transformation. Aiming to align with the ambitious goals of the European Green Deal, the industry is shifting towards 'green steel,' produced using environmentally friendly processes. This transition, however, teeters on the brink of a potential crisis.

'Green Steel' and the European Green Deal

The European Green Deal, a bold initiative aiming to make the EU the first net-zero continent by 2050, has necessitated this transformative shift. As part of this deal, the transition to green steel has emerged as a critical juncture. The upcoming European elections could further shape this legislative framework, emphasizing the need for consensus and collaboration to meet decarbonization goals.

ABB and SMS Group: Partnerships for Green Steel

Addressing this challenge head-on, technology leader ABB has teamed up with SMS group for Sweden's H2 Green Steel plant. The project aims for an annual production of 5 million metric tons of green steel by 2030, boasting a staggering 95% reduction in CO2 emissions. This partnership highlights how advanced drives enhance precision control in crucial plant areas, promoting reliability and fostering cost reductions.

The H2 Green Steel plant, located in Boden, Sweden, is set to use hydrogen to produce green steel. The facility will utilize ABB's latest generation of drives to enable precision control, reliability, and cost reductions. Expected to begin production at the end of 2025, the plant aims to reach large-scale production by 2026, marking a significant stride towards decarbonization.