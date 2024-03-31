Navigating Estate Planning: Importance of Wills in Nigeria, Explained by Legal Expert Muhammed Adam

Lagos-based legal practitioner, Muhammed Adam, sheds light on the critical importance of drafting a will for asset distribution in Nigeria, underscoring the legal intricacies and societal implications of estate planning. Highlighting the advantages, key components, legal formalities, and the repercussions of dying intestate, Adam offers a comprehensive guide on how to circumvent potential conflicts and ensure rightful inheritance.

Why Drafting a Will Matters

Adam emphasizes the significance of wills in taking inventory of assets and ensuring they are bequeathed as per the owner's wishes. He points out that many fail to document their assets, leading to disputes among family members posthumously. Furthermore, wills provide a legal pathway to bequeath assets to non-relatives, challenging the restrictive bounds of native laws and customs that often exclude women and favor primary heirs in property inheritance.

Essential Components of a Will

For a will to be considered valid, it must contain the testator's full identification, designate executors, detail beneficiaries, enumerate the owned and entrusted properties, and bear the testator's signature witnessed by others. Adam clarifies that beyond the necessity of these components, the will must be written, with the testator being of legal age and mentally capable of making informed decisions about their estate.

Consequences of Dying Without a Will

When individuals die without a will, their assets are distributed according to the state's estate law or relevant customary and religious laws, which might not align with the deceased's wishes. Adam asserts that drafting a will not only ensures property is distributed according to the testator's preferences but also mitigates the full application of customary or Islamic laws that dictate strict inheritance protocols. Conversely, dying intestate activates these traditional laws, potentially disadvantaging certain family members based on gender or birth order.

Through Muhammed Adam's insights, the significance of wills in Nigerian estate planning becomes undeniably clear. Wills serve not only as a means to safeguard one's assets for future generations but also as a tool to challenge and adapt traditional inheritance practices, ensuring a fair and desired distribution of one's estate. The discourse encourages individuals to consider the broader implications of their estate planning, advocating for a thoughtful approach to legacy and family welfare.