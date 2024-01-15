en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults

In a groundbreaking study published in Aging and Public Health, a significant correlation has been identified between exposure to green, blue, and natural environments (GBN) and a reduced risk of psychiatric disorders amongst middle-aged and older adults. The research, based on the longitudinal data from the UK Biobank, included 363,047 participants, with a mean age of 56.7 years, all of whom had no prior psychiatric diagnoses.

Impact of Green and Blue Spaces on Mental Health

Over an average follow-up span of 11.5 years, 49,865 individuals were diagnosed with psychiatric disorders. The study revealed that a higher exposure to blue spaces and the natural environment was significantly associated with a lower risk of psychiatric disorders. The highest tertile of exposure to green space and the natural environment, in particular, saw a marked reduction in the risk of developing dementia and psychotic disorders.

Environmental Factors and Mental Well-being

These findings imply that environmental factors play a crucial role in maintaining mental well-being in the aging population. The research observed a 20% decrease in the prevalence of psychiatric disorders among older adults who had regular access to green and blue spaces. This underscores the importance of such natural environments in mental health management, especially as the global population continues to age.

GBN Exposure and Its Potential Health Benefits

Subgroup analysis further suggested that elderly men and those with comorbid conditions might benefit more from GBN exposure. The results of the study underscore the potential health benefits of GBN in preventing psychiatric disorders. This revelation encourages future studies to validate these findings and understand the underlying mechanisms that link exposure to natural environments with improved mental health in older adults.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
Emma Stone Triumphs at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards witnessed a stellar performance by Emma Stone, as she clinched the Best Actress award for her role as Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Things’. Stone, in her acceptance speech, conveyed her surprise and gratitude, humorously noting that she’s learning to detach herself from critics’ opinions despite triumphing at an event
Emma Stone Triumphs at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
macOS Monterey: A Leap Forward in Multitasking and Window Management
39 mins ago
macOS Monterey: A Leap Forward in Multitasking and Window Management
Valerie Chaney: Beyond the Shadow of Comedian Pete Holmes
45 mins ago
Valerie Chaney: Beyond the Shadow of Comedian Pete Holmes
Nottingham Centre: A Hotbed of Diverse Job Opportunities
6 mins ago
Nottingham Centre: A Hotbed of Diverse Job Opportunities
Derby City Council Green-lights New Council Homes Development
11 mins ago
Derby City Council Green-lights New Council Homes Development
Taiwan's President Tsai Meets US Delegation After Crucial Election, Hails Visit as 'Strong and Steadfast Partnership'
21 mins ago
Taiwan's President Tsai Meets US Delegation After Crucial Election, Hails Visit as 'Strong and Steadfast Partnership'
Latest Headlines
World News
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
6 seconds
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
44 seconds
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
48 seconds
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
1 min
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
2 mins
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
Djokovic Controversy at Australian Open Sparks Global Conversation
2 mins
Djokovic Controversy at Australian Open Sparks Global Conversation
Triumphs and Trials: A Recap of Australian Open Day Two
3 mins
Triumphs and Trials: A Recap of Australian Open Day Two
Shankarpuri Residents Voice Concerns Over Poor Infrastructure; MLA Makes Promises
3 mins
Shankarpuri Residents Voice Concerns Over Poor Infrastructure; MLA Makes Promises
Doncaster Community Mourns as Respected Doctor Found Deceased
4 mins
Doncaster Community Mourns as Respected Doctor Found Deceased
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
25 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app