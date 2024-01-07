en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Natural Disasters Wreak Havoc on Malaysian Infrastructure, Nation Shows Resilience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Natural Disasters Wreak Havoc on Malaysian Infrastructure, Nation Shows Resilience

Malaysia is grappling with the aftermath of severe natural disasters that have left a swathe of the nation’s infrastructure in tatters. The most recent calamities have resulted in significant damage across 21 locations, with the most common incidents being floods and collapsed slopes. This information was disclosed by a government official during a recent press briefing.

Extent of the Damage

The damage stretches across seven states, from Johor, the hardest-hit, to Selangor, the least affected. A total of 10 locations reported floods and collapsed slopes. Damaged or collapsed bridges were reported in four locations, while roads were affected in three. The most severely impacted state, Johor, reported damages in six locations. Other states bearing the brunt include Pahang with four locations, Kelantan and Perak with three each, Kedah and Terengganu with two apiece, and Selangor with damages in a single location.

Perseverance Amidst Adversity

Despite the widespread damage, the Malaysian government and its people demonstrate remarkable resilience. The construction of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway project near Paloh, for instance, continues unabated. This vital infrastructure project is reportedly on track, with a completion rate of 58 percent. This progress indicates a nation determined to rebuild and recover, even in the face of adversity.

Looking Forward

While the damage from these disasters is substantial, Malaysia’s response underscores its commitment to infrastructure development and resilience. The ongoing progress of projects like the LTU Expressway is a testament to this. As the nation recovers and rebuilds, it continues to pave the way for growth and development, undeterred by the trials it faces.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
The political climate in Guyana, a South American nation with a rich yet tumultuous history, has long been characterized by division and conflict. This strife has its roots in the 1964 general elections – a turning point that continues to echo in the nation’s present-day politics. The international powers, namely the United States and Britain,
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
Northwest Family Resource Association: A Lifeline for Foster Families in Missouri
42 mins ago
Northwest Family Resource Association: A Lifeline for Foster Families in Missouri
Christine Giglio: From CAD Administrator to Director of Emergency Communications
44 mins ago
Christine Giglio: From CAD Administrator to Director of Emergency Communications
Castrol Celebrates 125 Years with Strategic Shift towards Electric Vehicle Market
3 seconds ago
Castrol Celebrates 125 Years with Strategic Shift towards Electric Vehicle Market
Hampshire Named UK's Most Traffic-Congested County in 2022
10 seconds ago
Hampshire Named UK's Most Traffic-Congested County in 2022
A Week's Worth of Real Estate Transactions in Hampshire County: A Detailed Report
10 mins ago
A Week's Worth of Real Estate Transactions in Hampshire County: A Detailed Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Sunderland's Controversial Derby Loss: A Bitter Pill to Swallow
24 seconds
Sunderland's Controversial Derby Loss: A Bitter Pill to Swallow
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
2 mins
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
2 mins
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
Kilmacud Crokes vs Glen: The Anticipated Rematch of Controversy and Redemption
2 mins
Kilmacud Crokes vs Glen: The Anticipated Rematch of Controversy and Redemption
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
5 mins
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
7 mins
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
7 mins
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
7 mins
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
7 mins
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app