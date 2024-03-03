Nations Trust Bank Reports Stellar Year-End Results with Enhanced Liquidity and Capital Ratios

Amidst challenging macroeconomic conditions, Nations Trust Bank (NTB) has concluded the financial year ending December 31, 2023, with remarkable performance indicators, demonstrating robust growth and a fortified financial stance. The bank's strategic initiatives have propelled it towards achieving substantial progress across various customer segments, contributing significantly to an increased market share. NTB's Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hemantha Gunetilleke, expressed satisfaction with the year's outcomes, attributing the success to digital empowerment, resilient risk management, and a solid capital foundation alongside substantial liquidity reserves.

Strategic Financial Management

NTB has maintained a strong liquidity position, with the consolidated liquid asset ratio reaching an impressive 45.03 percent by the end of 2023, surpassing the statutory minimum requirement. The bank's strategic financial management is further underscored by its improved Tier 1 and overall capital adequacy ratios, which stood at 18.14 percent and 19.68 percent, respectively. These figures not only reflect NTB's robust financial health but also its adherence to regulatory standards and commitment to safeguarding stakeholder interests.

Revenue Growth and Operational Highlights

The bank witnessed a 19 percent increase in net interest income, driven by prudent repricing of assets and liabilities. Additionally, the consolidated interest income surged by 30 percent to Rs.70.55 billion in 2023, fueled by loan growth and lucrative returns from investments in government securities. The net fee and commission income also saw an upswing, thanks to a rise in credit card spending and sustained performance in trade finance and cash management services. These financial milestones contributed to an operating profit before taxes of Rs.23.4 billion, marking a 74 percent growth, and a profit after tax of Rs.11.4 billion, a 59 percent increase year-on-year.

Looking Forward

As NTB moves forward, the bank's leadership remains optimistic about sustaining this growth trajectory and reinforcing its market position. The bank's commitment to digital innovation, coupled with its strategic focus on risk management and capital adequacy, positions it well to navigate future uncertainties. NTB's performance is a testament to its resilience and strategic foresight, promising to deliver continued value to its stakeholders in the coming years.

This remarkable financial performance by Nations Trust Bank not only highlights its ability to navigate through challenging times but also sets a benchmark for operational excellence and strategic planning in the banking sector. As NTB charts its course for the future, stakeholders can look forward to a blend of innovation, stability, and growth, anchoring the bank's reputation as a formidable player in the financial landscape.