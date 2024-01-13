National Police Officers Save Choking Man in Alicante Bar

Thursday, January 11, around 11:00 a.m., a typical lunch break at a bar-cafeteria in Alicante, Spain, took a dramatic turn when a 57-year-old man started choking on a torrezno, a popular type of fried pork belly in Spain. Two police officers from the National Police’s Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) of the Alicante Provincial Citizen Security Brigade, who were also dining at the establishment, wasted no time in stepping in to save the man’s life.

Quick Thinking and Prompt Action Saved a Life

The officers were alerted to the situation by the choking man’s son, who was also present and dining with his father. The officers immediately contacted the emergency services while initiating the life-saving Heimlich maneuver. Despite the first attempt seeming successful, the man indicated he was still in distress, forcing the second officer to continue with the procedure. The obstruction was finally dislodged, restoring the man’s ability to breathe normally.

A Grateful Victim and the Power of the Heimlich Maneuver

The victim, visibly relieved and grateful, thanked the officers for their timely intervention, crediting them with saving his life. He expressed his gratitude again later by sending a thank-you letter to the officers and even posed for a photograph with them. The emergency health services, initially called to the scene, were ultimately not required as the man and his son were able to leave the establishment safe and sound.

The Unassuming Heroes of the National Police

The two police officers, simply enjoying their lunch when the incident occurred, demonstrated the readiness and professionalism characteristic of the National Police. Their quick thinking and efficient application of the Heimlich maneuver not only saved a life but also underscored the importance of this simple yet powerful technique in managing choking emergencies. This incident serves as a potent reminder of the critical role our law enforcement officers play, not only in maintaining law and order but also in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of citizens in everyday situations.